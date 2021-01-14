Jorge Mendes offers Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to other Premier League clubs

Nuno Espirito Santo’s agent is searching for another Premier League job for the Wolves manager, according to reports.

The Portuguese has been in charge at Molineux since 2017, taking Wolves from the Championship to the top seven of the Premier League.

However, this season has been much more difficult so far, with Wolves down in 14th place on the back of a five-match winless run.

A 2-1 loss at home to Everton on Tuesday night was their eighth defeat of the season and leaves Nuno’s side closer to the bottom three than the top four.

The absence of Raul Jimenez through injury has been a huge blow, but Wolves have also become leakier at the back this term.

Everton’s two goals last time out mean the West Midlands outfit have not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since October.

And according to The Sun , Nuno has instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to seek a way out.

The former Porto head coach, who was linked with the Arsenal job in recent months, signed a new contract at Wolves in September.

However, he is said to be growing disillusioned with life at the club and is now keen for a new challenge.

Nuno enjoys working in the Premier League and would prefer to stay in the division, which has led to Mendes sounding out potential employers.

The super-agent is focusing on sides currently in European competition or with a likelihood of qualifying for participation in it next season.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has come under pressure in recent weeks and Nuno would no doubt be interested in taking charge at Stamford Bridge should the job become available.

In the shorter term, he will be focused on rallying his players ahead of a crunch clash with Black Country rivals West Brom this weekend.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

FEATURE Who every Premier League side needs to sign this January

QUIZ! Can you name the most expensive January transfers to and from Premier league teams?

INTERVIEW David Ginola says he “would love” a Newcastle return: “They deserve better…"