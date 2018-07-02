Jorginho left out of Napoli's pre-season camp as Manchester City move nears
Jorginho's move to Manchester City looks to be drawing closer after he was left out of Napoli's squad for their pre-season training camp.
Reported Manchester City target Jorginho has not been included in Napoli's squad for pre-season, as his likely move to the Premier League champions edges closer.
Jorginho played a key role in Napoli's unsuccessful title challenge last term, featuring 39 times across all competitions and scoring four goals.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed in June that the Serie A club had turned down a €50million bid from City for the midfielder, but Pep Guardiola's side were expected to return with an improved offer.
And the drawn-out negotiations now appear to be nearing a conclusion, with Napoli confirming on Monday that the Brazil-born Italy international had not joined the squad for their pre-season training camp in Dimaro Folgarida.
Initial squad list for pre-season training camp in Dimaro Folgarida:SepeContiniTonelliMaksimovicAlbiolChirichesLupertoHysajGhoulamMezzoniGrassiCicirettiGaetanoAllanRogDiawaraHamsikIngleseLorenzo InsigneVerdiCallejonOunasRoberto InsigneJuly 2, 2018
Jorginho would become Guardiola's first signing of pre-season, as City look to defend their Premier League crown.
