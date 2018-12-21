Kaboul leaves Watford by mutual consent

Watford have terminated the contract of Younes Kaboul by mutual consent, bringing an end to the defender's two-and-a-half-year association with the club.

Kaboul joined Watford from Sunderland in a reported £4million deal in August 2016 and featured heavily in his debut campaign at Vicarage Road.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth centre-back has struggled with injuries since then, however, and has not been used since a 2-0 Premier League win over Southampton 15 months ago.

Watford have now taken the decision to end the 32-year-old's time at the club early, with his contract originally due to expire at the end of the season.

Kaboul scored twice across 26 appearances for the Hornets.