Keita extends contract with Barca
By app
MADRID - Mali midfielder Seydou Keita has agreed an improved contract with Barcelona which will keep him tied until 2014, the Spanish champions said on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old's deal, which originally ran until 2012, will automatically renew each year after that dependent on the number of games played each season. His buy-out clause was set at 100 million euros.
"I'm starting my third year here and have already won everything but I want to continue to win more," Keita told the club website.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.