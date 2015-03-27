Kiev stadium partially closed after probe

The Ukrainian side beat Everton 6-4 on aggregate with a 5-2 win in the second leg at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex eight days ago.

However, their home advantage will be limited somewhat against Fiorentina on April 16 after UEFA handed down the punishment, which refers particularly to blocks 43 and 45 of the arena.

Additionally, Dynamo have also be fined €15,000 as a sanction for fans letting off fireworks and insufficient organisation pertaining to blocked stairways.