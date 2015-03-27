Kiev stadium partially closed after probe
Dynamo Kiev will face Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg with a partially closed stadium following the racist behaviour of fans against Everton.
The Ukrainian side beat Everton 6-4 on aggregate with a 5-2 win in the second leg at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex eight days ago.
However, their home advantage will be limited somewhat against Fiorentina on April 16 after UEFA handed down the punishment, which refers particularly to blocks 43 and 45 of the arena.
Additionally, Dynamo have also be fined €15,000 as a sanction for fans letting off fireworks and insufficient organisation pertaining to blocked stairways.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.