Koeman still wants Netherlands job

Everton manager Ronald Koeman still aims to become Netherlands coach at some stage in his career.

The 53-year-old was widely regarded as the favourite to replace Louis van Gaal after the 2014 World Cup, but the Dutch football association eventually opted to appoint Guus Hiddink instead, who in turn made way for Danny Blind in 2015 following an underwhelming start.

Koeman left Southampton to take charge of Everton ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, signing a three-year deal at Goodison Park, but still has designs on the top job in his homeland.

"Coaching Netherlands remains one of my ambitions," Koeman told Fox Sports.

"But I think every coach would like that. If I get the chance to coach Netherlands, I would like to take that chance.

"I was keen to take the job in 2014 after my time with Feyenoord and I felt the time was right. They went for Hiddink instead and will have had their reasons for it. Time has shown that was not the best choice.

"But I do not hold a grudge against anyone over it. I would not turn down the job because of what happened in 2014. This is all in the past now.

"Becoming Netherlands coach could be a nice end to my career."