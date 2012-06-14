Kolarov could quit champions Man City

Kolarov arrived at the Etihad Stadium in 2010 from Lazio for a fee in the region £16 million.

The Serbia international was a regular during his debut campaign with the club, but the arrival of Gael Clichy last summer his seen his starting opportunities limited, with the majority of his 26 appearances coming from the bench.

Kolarov has insisted that he is happy in Manchester, but would like reassurances on his playing time before committing his future.

And the 26-year-old conceded that should his position in the side not change, he would consider offers from elsewhere.

"I am in constant contact with my agent, so we will soon see what happens," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"I am very happy here in Manchester but my goal is to play with greater regularity. I said it to [manager Roberto] Mancini.

"Money has nothing to do with it and I have no problem with wages.

"It's simply that I would like to be able to feel more of a regular."