Vinicius holds the key to Real Madrid's move for Kylian Mbappe - report

The Spanish giants have made Mbappe their top target for next summer, but face a difficult task in convincing PSG to sell one of their biggest assets.

According to AS, Vinicius could be the man to unlock the move, as a makeweight that would be accepted by the French giants.

The Real Madrid winger has been used sparingly by Zinedine Zidane this season, making just eight league appearances, but he has plenty of room for improvement at the age of 19.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is said to be convinced that Vinicius has a bright future ahead of him and can become one of the world’s best players.

Interest from the Ligue 1 champions in the Brazilian is no secret, as they made enquiries last summer and demanded that he be inserted as part of any potential deal for Neymar.

Those terms were rejected by Real Madrid, who wouldn’t consider losing the Brazil international, but the situation has since changed.

While the Merengues board still believe in his potential, Zidane is said to be less convinced by the youngster, something that has been underlined by his reluctance to offer the forward more game time.

Leonardo will demand that Vinicius is part of any deal for Mbappe to get negotiations started.

Real Madrid’s hopes of signing the France international could also be boosted by PSG’s failed attempts to tie the player down on a new contract.

His current deal expires in 2022, and the Parisiens could be convinced to do a deal as that date comes closer if new terms can’t be agreed.

