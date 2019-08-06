Leeds striker Roofe signs for Anderlecht for undisclosed fee

Leeds striker Kemar Roofe has joined Belgian outfit Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old scored 32 goals in 122 games for the club since joining from Oxford in the summer of 2016.

He hit 15 goals last season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they reached the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, where they were beaten in the semi-finals by Derby.