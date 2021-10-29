Leicester City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Who's expected to play this weekend?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups for this weekend don't contain many surprises, with both teams likely to field similar XIs to last weekend in the Premier League.

Leicester have reverted to a back three in recent weeks and seen an upturn in form. Wilfred Ndidi looks like he's set to return in early November but Jamie Vardy seems likely to start after a knock this week. Longterm absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana are both set to miss out.

Arsenal withdrew Ben White midweek in the League Cup and boss Mikel Arteta has put that down to a bug going around London Colney: he hasn't trained for most of the week and could miss out. Kieran Tierney is also facing a race to be fit, while Alexander Lacazette looks like he could feature again after fighting his way back into Mikel Arteta's plans. Martin Odegaard is a doubt too after missing the last two games.

Last season, both sides won away in this fixture.

Leicester City predicted line-up

3-4-1-2

Kasper Schmeichel

Daniel Amartey

Jonny Evans

Caglar Soyuncu

Ricardo Pereira

Youri Tielemans

Boubakary Soumare

Ryan Bertrand

James Maddison

Jamie Vardy

Kelechi Iheanacho

Arsenal predicted line-up

4-4-2

Aaron Ramsdale

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Rob Holding

Gabriel

Nuno Tavares

Bukayo Saka

Thomas Partey

Albert Sambi Lokonga

Emile Smith Rowe

Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

BALLON d'OR Who's the best player in the world?

MOURINHO Has the time come for the Special One to retire?

TACTICS How would Manchester United play under Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane?