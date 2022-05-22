Leicester City vs Southampton live stream: How to watch the Premier League final day from anywhere in the world

Leicester City vs Southampton live stream, Sunday May 22, 4pm

Looking for a Leicester City vs Southampton live stream? You're in the right place.

Leicester will be looking to end the Premier League season on a high when they host Southampton on Sunday.

This has been a mixed campaign for Brendan Rodgers’ side. After back-to-back fifth-place finishes, Leicester were expected to once again be in the mix for Champions League qualification this term. But the Foxes have never really looked like achieving a top-four finish, while their defence of the FA Cup ended in a disappointing defeat by East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

On the plus side, Leicester did reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time, losing narrowly to Roma in the Europa Conference League. Meanwhile their domestic form has picked up of late, leaving Leicester on track for a top-half finish heading into the final weekend.

Southampton, conversely, look set to end the campaign with a whimper. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s charges have won only one of their last 11 games. Since the start of March, only Watford have accumulated fewer points. Hasenhuttl has begun to come under pressure, with sections of the Southampton fan base supporting a change of manager ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Ryan Bertrand, Hamza Choudhury and Wilfred Ndidi. Ricardo Pereira and Youri Tielemans both missed out on the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday and face a race against time to be fit for their side’s final game of the season.

Southampton will have to make do without full-back duo Romain Perraud and Tino Livramento, while Fraser Forster will need to be assessed by the club’s medical team in the run-up to kick-off. Hasenhuttl is likely to switch back to a 4-2-2-2 formation after using a 3-5-2 against Liverpool, with Oriol Romeu, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong all hoping to be restored to the starting XI.

Kick-off is at 4pm BST on Sunday May 22 and is not being shown on UK television. See below for international broadcast options.

