Liverpool among a host of clubs linked with Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell

The gap between the Championship and the Premier League can be a huge one to bridge, as Norwich City have found to their cost.

Daniel Farke’s side went up in first place last season, finishing five points clear of Sheffield United in second, but it’s the Blades who have adapted to their new environment the best.

While they enjoy the view from sixth, Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

A lack of investment hasn’t helped their cause, but the Canaries have still put in some spirited performances and picked up some impressive results, not least their 3-2 win over Manchester City back in September.

Todd Cantwell was on the scoresheet in that game, tapping in from close range after Teemu Pukki pulled the ball across goal, and has been a revelation this season.

The attacking midfielder made his first-team breakthrough last year on the way to securing the Championship title and has stepped up to the Premier League with ease, attracting interest from several big clubs.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are the latest to join the race for Cantwell’s signature. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also keen.

Cantwell, who made his debut for the England Under-21s earlier this season, is valued at £30 million by Norwich.

Regardless of whether or not they stay up, there are sure to be offers for Cantwell in the summer.

Alongside Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons, he’s one of several promising young players that Farke will be keen to keep hold of, but the pull of regular Premier League football could prove too strong.

With six goals, two assists, and many positive displays, Cantwell is understandably in high demand.

Jurgen Klopp was afforded a closer look at the player during Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

