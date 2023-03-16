Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah put up for sale after Champions League exit

For the first time, Liverpool have put a price on Mohamed Salah's head, admitting that they could sacrifice their talismanic forward.

That's according to a report that suggests that the Reds' transitional season could be the Egyptian King's last. Liverpool lost a seventh game of their last eight against Real Madrid last night to exit the Champions League, with Salah looking particularly isolated but by no means the only player struggling in the Bernabeu spotlights.

Following a 1-0 defeat away at Bournemouth last weekend, the Merseysiders are off the pace in the race for the top four, too, and staring down the prospect of missing out on Champions League football altogether next season.

Liverpool have struggled this season, with Champions League football looking ever more unlikely (Image credit: MB Media/Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) are reporting that Liverpool would accept an €80 million bid for Salah, who's of interest to Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are facing the prospect of losing Lionel Messi and Neymar at the end of the season – and while Salah would be a great fit for the frontline opposite Kylian Mbappe and offers a workrate in the press that Les Parisiens don't current have in two of their three superstars, he is also marketable enough to satisfy the brand of the side.

Liverpool are pursuing Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, who remains a target for their continental conquerors, Real Madrid. With the Reds spending modestly in recent seasons, there's a worry from fans that they may find themselves significantly outbid for the England teen – especially if they can't offer him Champions League football next season.

Salah may want to leave to play at the highest level, too – despite signing a new deal last summer. Few Liverpool fans would begrudge him leaving, either, after becoming their all-time Premier League scorer and winning everything in his six seasons at Anfield.

Liverpool could sign Mason Mount as a Bellingham Plan B (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the forward turning 31 in June, Klopp might be persuaded to cash in on Salah, despite how important he is, in order to fund moves for Bellingham and other stars to strengthen the side.

Salah is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.