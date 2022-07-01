Liverpool: Mohamed Salah signs long-term contract extension

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is set to remain at Anfield on a long-term contract extension.

The Egyptian King was heading into the final year of his deal, with uncertainty reigning over where he would head next. Speaking to FFT's June issue, Salah said that he was keen to stay on Merseyside.

“I don’t know, I have one year left,” Salah said. “I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here.”

Now, it seems as if Salah is committed to the next stage of Jurgen Klopp's tenure, as partner-in-crime Sadio Mané has left for Bayern Munich.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” Salah said. “It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”