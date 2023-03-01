Liverpool report: Alexis Mac Allister's agent spotted at Anfield ahead of summer deal

Liverpool are set to make a move for Alexis Mac Allister with the Argentine's agent spotted at Anfield.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a stunning season, winning the World Cup with Argentina in December 2022 and helping Brighton & Hove Albion up the table. The Seagulls are chasing European football and actually find themselves above Liverpool, heading into the final third of the campaign.

The Reds are targeting a number of midfielders – but Mac Allister represents an option with significant experience of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his team ship eight goals in three games to Mac Allister's Brighton this season (Image credit: Getty)

According to Football Transfers (opens in new tab), Mac Allister's father and agent was present in the stands during Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, sat with club officials.

The 24-year-old midfielder would certainly inject a level of intensity to the midfield and would be able to cover the areas of the pitch that Jude Bellingham didn't – though he wouldn't come cheap.

Arsenal had a £70m bid for Moises Caicedo rebuffed towards the end of the transfer window from Brighton. It is likely that the club view Mac Allister – who was a key part of Argentina's World Cup win – to be worth a similar amount.

With Liverpool pursuing Jude Bellingham for a deal worth at least £100m, signing Mac Allister, too, would prove to be a financial headache.

Jude Bellingham is the priority target for the Reds' rebuild (Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool don't have too many players that could be sold to fund their renovation. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner could all leave this summer – but none of them will command a fee, with their contracts all winding up.

Mac Allister is valued at around €42 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

