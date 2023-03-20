Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah set to leave with next destination revealed

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is edging closer to an Anfield exit, just a year after signing a bumper new deal with the Reds.

That's according to one report that states that the Egyptian King recognises that the Merseysiders are drawing towards the end of their current cycle. This season has been Liverpool's toughest under Jurgen Klopp, with the club 24 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and out of all competitions by mid-March.

Despite this, Salah has still registered 22 goals in 39 fixtures in all competitions this season and remains one of the club's brightest sparks.

Liverpool are having a tough season, finding themselves in a race for the top four (Image credit: Getty Images)

French outlet FootMercato (opens in new tab), however, are claiming that the 30-year-old has his sights set on a move to La Liga. Salah has another two years left on his contract this summer.

With Barcelona struggling financially and rumours persisting that some of their stars could be put up for sale, it remains unlikely that they could muster the kind of money that it would cost to sign Salah. The Catalan outfit does have a history of signing Liverpool stars – though the outgoing Roberto Firmino, leaving on a free at the conclusion of the current campaign, may be more likely.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, would be a more probable destination – though perhaps still not likely. Los Blancos have used Federico Valverde and Rodrygo on the right wing this season – and would likely welcome the opportunity to add a world-class operator in his prime in that spot.

While the cost of bringing Salah to the Bernabeu might be a little too steep, the European champions could choose to move for the Egypt international if they miss out on Jude Bellingham – though Real have pivoted away from signing big-money stars in their prime, following the capture of Eden Hazard in 2019, moving towards bringing in the next generation in Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Endrick and, they hope this summer, Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham is being pursued by both Liverpool and Real Madrid – could he be key to any deal for Salah? (Image credit: Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)

"Like Sadio Mané who left for Bayern last summer, Salah would see himself joining a major European club to give new meaning to his career," the report states.

Salah is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.