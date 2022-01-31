Liverpool report: Reds agree deal for Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool look like they've thrashed out a deal for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, with a fee agreed.

Reliable transfer guru Paul Joyce claims that the transfer is all but done – but the Reds still have a lot of work to get the move completed. Carvalho still needs to agree personal terms with the Anfield outfit and complete a medical.

With the deadline looming, time could be running out for the 19-year-old to finally move to Merseyside.

Marco Silva was icy cool in his assurances that Carvalho would remain a Cottager this month – but this was always a transfer likely to go down to the wire.

“Fabio will be with us until the end of the season,” Silva said. “I would like to see him here for more years. From day one I have been trying to keep him. It is not a surprise that clubs are interested in Fabio. We are talking about a young player with big talent.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

“The situation is not easy because he is in the last year of his contract, but that is the reality. It is out of our plans for him to leave the club in this window. It has been difficult for us to renew with him, but we are trying.”

