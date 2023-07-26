Liverpool make stunning move for Brazilian midfield star as Plan A bid fails: report

Liverpool are currently in the process of overhauling their midfield this summer, and could be about to add a third signing to join Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving on frees, and the seemingly imminent departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool are chasing a more defensive minded option to add to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

On Tuesday, Southampton turned down Liverpool's opening offer of £37m for Romeo Lavia, with the Championship side demanding £50m for the 19-year-old Belgian, according to The Athletic.

While it's believed personal terms aren't a problem, Liverpool have started looking elsewhere for a defensive midfielder to replace Fabinho in case their pursuit of Lavia fails.

According to Football Transfers, the Reds have enquired about the availability of Fluminense's Andre Trindade, a 22-year-old defensive midfielder who is also being targeted by Fulham and Barcelona.

The report suggests the Brazilian side will listen to offers for Andre, and are seeking around £25m for any sale. However, they won't let him leave until after the end of the Brazilian Serie A season in December, putting any potential deal into doubt.

Andre Trindade (left) is a destroyer in the middle of the pitch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Preferring to sit deep in a three-man midfield, Andre would slot perfectly into a new-look Liverpool side which would have Mac Allister and Szoboszlai either side of him. A player who loves to intercept passes and break up play, he is also confident in carrying the ball forward and breaking lines with his passing.

Andre made his debut for the Brazil national team in June 2023 during a 4-2 defeat against Senegal, and has impressed for Fluminense as they qualified for the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores by topping their group.

Transfermarkt values Andre at £12m.

Liverpool have had a bid rejected for Romeo Lavia this window (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.