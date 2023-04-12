Why Liverpool have stepped away from the Jude Bellingham pursuit: report

Liverpool have ended their interest in Jude Bellingham, according to multiple reports.

The Reds are enduring their toughest season under Jurgen Klopp, having lost nine times in the Premier League this term and finding themselves eighth in the table. It was long thought that the Merseysiders were leading the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham, having put in extensive groundwork.

But now, according to multiple reports, Liverpool are ending their pursuit of the teenager, to focus on other targets.

Jurgen Klopp has a big rebuild ahead (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

According to the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab), the Reds' recruitment team have decided that they will be better served to spread their summer transfer fund across the team, rather than spending the money on one player.

"The Reds' transfer pot will inevitably be hampered by an expected lack of Champions League football next season," the Echo states.

"Liverpool want to sign at least two midfielders in the summer, with Chelsea's Mason Mount - who is approaching the last year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and would thus be significantly cheaper than Bellingham - now emerging as the new priority.

"The Reds are also assessing the merits of another Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher, and retain an interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.

It looks like Bellingham could be off to Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fulham star Joao Palhinha, Brighton and Hove Albion duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo and Leicester City star Youri Tielemans are all listed by the source as potential stars.

The midfielder is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

