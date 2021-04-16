Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp considering summer swoop for Samuel Umtiti

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti in the summer, according to reports.

The Reds have endured an injury nightmare in defence this season, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez missing most of the campaign.

Joel Matip has also been unavailable for several months, while stand-in centre-half Jordan Henderson is currently on the treatment table too.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies in the January transfer window, and the former has been a regular starter in recent weeks.

However, the club have not yet decided whether to sign the on-loan Schalke stopper on a permanent deal.

As such, Liverpool are continuing to monitor various centre-backs around Europe, and Umtiti is one they are said to admire.

According to Mundo Deportivo , Jurgen Klopp’s side are keeping tabs on the Frenchman’s situation.

Umtiti has fallen out of favour at Barcelona, having made only five starts in La Liga this term.

Persistent knee injuries have kept him out of action at times, but the World Cup winner has been an unused substitute on 14 occasions in Spain’s top flight in 2020/21.

The 27-year-old is under contract at the Camp Nou until 2023, but Barcelona could cash in on him at the end of the campaign.

The La Liga giants are in a difficult position financially and will need to sell players before they can buy.

The Spanish outlet also suggests that Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Umtiti.

Both sides are expected to add to their defensive options ahead of next term, with United on the lookout for a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Eric Bailly could depart Old Trafford in the summer, while Phil Jones is a long-term injury absentee.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have chopped and changed at centre-back this term, with Mikel Arteta yet to settle on a first-choice pairing at the heart of the defence.

