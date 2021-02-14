Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp’s side keen to sign Torino defender Bremer

Liverpool could make a move for Torino centre-back Bremer at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Reds have suffered a defensive injury crisis this term, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all out for the rest of the campaign.

Stand-in centre-half Fabinho is currently sidelined too, while Jordan Henderson has been repurposed as a defender in recent weeks.

Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies on the final day of the January transfer window in a bid to secure some defensive cover.

Kabak, who is on loan from Schalke, made his Premier League debut in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Leicester.

But despite bringing in two new centre-backs a fortnight ago, Liverpool are expected to go back into the market this summer.

It is not yet clear how well Van Dijk and Gomez will recover from serious knee injuries.

And according to the Daily Mirror , Bremer has emerged as Liverpool’s top transfer target ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 23-year-old is seen as the ready-made product who will be able to instantly slot in at Anfield.

Torino are aware of interest in the Brazilian and are expecting to receive offers for his services this summer.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool are out of the title race after their defeat at the King Power Stadium left them 13 points adrift of top spot.

“Yes,” he replied when asked if his team’s hopes of retaining the championship were now over.

“I don't think we can close the gap this year, to be honest. We have to win football games, and a large part of our game today was very good.

“What we need to try to avoid are mistakes and misunderstandings. In two situations today we didn't do that and that's how they were allowed to score two goals.

“Results are massively related to the performance - we were good enough today to win the game apart from a couple of mistakes towards the end.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?