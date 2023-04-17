Liverpool move back ON for Jude Bellingham, following transfer revelation: report

Liverpool might be back in the market for Jude Bellingham, just days out of deciding not to bid for him this summer.

The Reds were one of the primary candidates to move for the 19-year-old midfielder but last week, reported emerged that they can't afford to compete for him (opens in new tab). Bellingham is thought to be valued at around £120 million by Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have since emerged as the two favourites to tussle over the teenager's signature – but Liverpool may not be out of the race entirely, after all.

Liverpool pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham – but they might still be in with a shout of signing him (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Times (opens in new tab), there is still a chance that Bellingham decides to remain at Dortmund for another year, in order to continue his development.

This would give Liverpool another 12 months to find the money to sign the England star, potentially filling other holes in their side first. Bellingham would then join in 2024 – perhaps for less money than the current quoted amount, given that he would have just 12 months remaining on his contract in the Bundesliga.

The Merseysiders certainly have previous when it comes to waiting for the right targets, with Virgil van Dijk being the most famous example of a star who joined later on, after the Reds failed to secure him the first time of asking.

The Mirror (opens in new tab) have since reported that Liverpool could resurrect in Aurelien Tchouameni of Real Madrid. With Los Blancos seeing the Frenchman as one for the future – Toni Kroos and Luka Modric currently sit as first-choice midfielders ahead of the young schemer – Jurgen Klopp could perhaps strike a loan deal to tide his side over until Bellingham arrives.

Could Aurelien Tchouameni be the short-term option for Liverpool? (Image credit: Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for Chelsea stars Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount, while Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister of Brighton & Hove Albion are also targets.

Bellingham is valued at €120m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.

Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.