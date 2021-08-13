Liverpool transfer news: Philippe Coutinho linked with a return to Anfield

They say that players should never go back, but Philippe Coutinho is desperate to recapture some of the magic he showed at Liverpool.

According to the Liverpool Echo, speculation that the Brazilian international could return to Anfield this summer refuses to fade away.

Coutinho has felt out of place and underappreciated since moving to Barcelona in January 2018 for an initial fee of £105million, potentially rising to £142million over time.

He made an impressive start to life at the Nou Camp, scoring 10 goals in his first 22 appearances as Ernesto Valverde’s side won La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

But Coutinho was then out of form and subject to criticism from supporters during a difficult first full season at Barcelona.

The club’s pursuit of the Champions League was ended by Liverpool at the semi-final stage, who then went on to lift the trophy by beating Tottenham Hotspur.

Coutinho spent the next season on loan at Bayern Munich, winning the treble under Hansi Flick, but couldn’t nail down a regular place in the team.

The 29-year-old has consistently been linked with a move back to the Premier League amid rumoured interest from Arsenal, Spurs and Leicester City amongst others.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has only signed RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate so far in the transfer window, but insists that he is no rush to bring in more players.

“I am very happy with the squad, but it doesn't mean that we don't look at the market,” he said last week.

“But as long as nothing happens, I am more than happy with the squad I have. I am more than happy with the players I have.

“We have a big squad and there might be something happening until the end of the transfer window, but I cannot say anything about that at the moment.”