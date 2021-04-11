Liverpool transfer news: Reds keen to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri this summer

Barcelona are preparing to offer Pedri a new contract to ward off interest from Liverpool, according to reports.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been a revelation since moving to the Camp Nou from Las Palmas last summer.

Pedri has already become an important part of Ronald Koeman’s side, and has made 44 appearances in all competitions this term.

The youngster has also established himself at international level and will hope to start for Spain at this summer’s European Championship.

Barcelona paid only €5m to sign Pedri last summer, and his excellent debut campaign has not escaped the attention of rival clubs.

According to the Sunday Mirror , Liverpool have registered an interest in the teenage starlet.

Georginio Wijnaldum is expected to leave Anfield this summer, with Barcelona still the favourites to win the race for his signature.

Liverpool could also part with Naby Keita, who has underwhelmed since moving to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp could therefore be on the lookout for some midfield reinforcements ahead of next term, and Pedri is admired by Liverpool’s recruitment team.

However, Barcelona are aware that the Reds are sniffing around and are prepared to intervene.

Pedri is under contract until 2022, although the Blaugrana have the option to extend that deal by another two years.

However, the current agreement contains a release clause of £70m, and Barcelona are worried that Liverpool could trigger it.

As such, the La Liga giants are preparing to offer Pedri a new contract with a buyout clause worth around £350m.

Liverpool may therefore have to look elsewhere for a new midfielder when the transfer market reopens in the summer.

Klopp’s men beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday to move to within two points and one place of the top four.

Liverpool face Real Madrid, who beat Barcelona 2-1 in a crunch clash in La Liga this weekend, in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the Reds trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

