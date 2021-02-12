Liverpool transfer news: Reds to offer five players for Leeds winger Raphinha

Liverpool could offer five out-of-favour players to Leeds United this summer to try and tempt the Yorkshire club into a part-exchange deal for Raphinha, say reports.

The Brazilian has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, scoring four goals and providing four assists in 17 league games so far.

According to the Express, that form has caught the attention of the reigning English champions, who want to bring in the 24-year-old to strengthen their attack.

Leeds don’t want to sell and will demand at least £25 million for a player they shelled out £17m for just last summer, when he joined from French side Stade Rennais.

But the Reds could try and convince the Lilywhites by sweetening the deal with one or more of the players currently on the books at Anfield.

They include Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi as well as a trio of players currently out on loan: Marko Grujic at Porto and Cardiff City pair Sheyi Ojo and Harry Wilson.

Liverpool face a huge test to successfully defend their league title this season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side are 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand to come.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City: Where will Kylian Mbappe end up?

INTERVIEW Jonathan Woodgate exclusive: “My period at Leeds was special – but I feel unfulfilled”

QUIZ Can you name the top FA Cup goalscorers since 1980?