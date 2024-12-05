Liverpool report: Generational talent called 'the next Lionel Messi' lined up as Mohamed Salah successor

Liverpool are moving to sign a wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi, as they plan for life beyond Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian King was on form once more for Liverpool last night, dragging his team towards what looked like a hard-fought three points with a brace – before Newcastle United equalised late on to snatch a draw.

While Salah is in talks over a new deal, however, he's now 32 – and Arne Slot may well be looking to the long-term.

Liverpool stepping up the chase for a special wonderkid compared to Lionel Messi

Is Salah approaching the end of the road? (Image credit: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, Salah continues to lead Liverpool towards the Premier League title with the Merseysiders seven points clear at the top of the table.

The winger is 25/1 to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, but with uncertainty over his future, one “graceful” teenager likened to Lionel Messi – the greatest player ever, according to FourFourTwo – is being lined up.

Liverpool are moving to sign the next Messi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season, Franco Mastanuono is just 17 years old and already tipped to take over from Messi one day in the national setup.

South American outlet, River Noticias, have reported that River Plate are “on alert”, with Liverpool expected to now make an approach.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report states Mastanuono's release clause will rise to €50 million in the last week of the January transfer window, meaning time is of the essence to strike a move. The player has managed 1,441 minutes from 40 matches in all competitions so far – suggesting he's ready for first-team football – and impressed hugely.

“No one can knock him off the ball in one of the most brutal leagues on Earth,” FourFourTwo wrote of the teen in August. “It’s the deadly combination of decision-making and ball-striking. The capacity to smash the target. The sense to time it to perfection.”

River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono is wanted at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's Liverpool have to hope that Real Madrid haven't made too much progress with a deal – and that Manchester City don't use their good relationship with the Argentine giants to steal a march. The club offering a clear pathway to the top may well help secure a deal.

Mastanuono is worth €13m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Everton this weekend in the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, when Premier League action returns.