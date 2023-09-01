Liverpool team-mates to be reunited at Saudi Pro League club, according to Fabrizio Romano

A classic Liverpool combination could be reunited in Saudi Arabia this summer, as yet another Reds star is bound for the Pro League.

Earlier on this summer, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both moved to the Gulf State, as Jurgen Klopp regenerated his midfield. The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo to replace the outgoing midfielders.

With Mohamed Salah linked with a move now, there could be even more former Merseysiders in Saudi – but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed another.

Romano has tweeted his famous "Here we go" line to confirm the move of Georginio Wijnaldum from PSG to Al-Ettifaq.

The French outfit are set to receive €8 million for the Dutchman, who will be reunited with Henderson in midfield for Steven Gerrard's side. Henderson yesterday received an England call-up, despite leaving the Premier League earlier this summer.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool in 2021 on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain, who hijacked a move that Barcelona were making to offer him more money. The midfielder struggled while in Ligue 1, however, and went on loan to Roma to work under Jose Mourinho.

The Dutchman faced a huge setback with a fractured tibia, which meant he didn't go to the World Cup with the Netherlands last December.

While at Liverpool, Wijnaldum won the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup with Henderson in midfield.

Liverpool are looking set to confirm the move of Ryan Gravenberch before the transfer deadline.

