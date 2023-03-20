Liverpool set to miss out on signing Jude Bellingham: report

Liverpool are "unlikely" to sign their major target for the summer, Jude Bellingham, after all.

The Reds are enduring a nightmare season, with Jurgen Klopp finding his side off the pace of the top four and misfiring. Last week, Liverpool went out of the Champions League with a whimper to Real Madrid, ending their chances of silverware this term and making the quest to get back into the competition ever more difficult.

And Los Blancos may just get one over on the Merseysiders once more in the transfer market this summer, as one of the clubs more likely to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Bellingham.

Out of the Champions League last week, Jurgen Klopp now has to focus on the Premier League (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

That's according to The Athletic's (opens in new tab) David Ornstein (opens in new tab), who claims that sources close to the transfer think that "City and Real Madrid are in stronger positions at the moment" to complete a deal for the teen.

"The anticipated fee, the financial power of rival suitors and their reticence about entering a bidding war at the level expected has cast significant doubt on Liverpool’s chances," Ornstein says.

As the journalist notes, the Reds are currently seven points outside the Champions League spots with 12 matches to go – and failure to qualify for Europe's premier competition will hugely impact their ability to commit enough of their budget to pursue the England international.

While it's been claimed before that a lack of Champions League football wouldn't necessarily put Bellingham off signing (opens in new tab), this new claim states that the financial implications of missing out on the competition could be more important.

Jude Bellingham is being pursued by Manchester City and Real Madrid, as well as Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are believed to be in the market for more than one midfielder, along with reinforcements to their defence, as they look to rebuild this summer.

Bellingham is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.