Liverpool v Manchester United: The facts ahead of the Premier League's fiercest encounter

There is little love lost between Liverpool and Manchester United and the fierce rivals will meet for the latest instalment of a compelling rivalry at Anfield on Saturday.

Legends on both sides of the red divide are part of the folklore in what is arguably the Premier League's most fabled fixture.

With Liverpool preparing to host in-form United, we teamed up with Opta to take an in-depth look at a mouth-watering contest.



Top Scorers

Manchester United fans are often quick to remind Steven Gerrard of his failure to win a Premier League winners' medal, but the Anfield great was a regular thorn in the Red Devils' side.

The former England captain netted eight league goals against United, including two from the spot in a 3-0 victory in March 2014 during David Moyes' ill-fated spell in charge.

Robbie Fowler was a regular scorer in this fixture with six, a tally also achieved by United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney – a man who inspires particular hatred in the hearts of Liverpool fans due to his connection with their city rivals Everton.

240 - Liverpool's games have seen more goals than any other side since Jurgen Klopp took charge (F146 A94). Anniversary. October 8, 2017

Longest winning/losing streaks

Liverpool have not enjoyed a league victory in the famous fixture since that Gerrard-inspired win in 2014, but things were even worse when they lost five matches on the spin against United between 2006 and 2008.

The Reds' best run came early in the millennium with four straight victories between 2000 and 2002 when Gerard Houllier was at the helm.

Biggest results

There are few worse feelings in football than seeing your team trounced by bitter rivals, but this was the ignominy that Liverpool suffered on April 5 2003 as United ran roughshod in a 4-0 rout – two Ruud van Nistelrooy penalties and goals from Ryan Giggs and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doing the damage.

But Reds fans have their own fond memories of this classic and Liverpool stunned Old Trafford with a 4-1 triumph in March 2009 during a season in which Rafael Benitez's side finished runners-up to United.

. with some ahead of Saturday's game... October 9, 2017

Most appearances

Given his longevity during a stellar career, it is little surprise that United great Ryan Giggs leads the way in terms of appearances racked up in this fixture with 38.

The flying Welshman also scored four times against his rivals and boasts the most assists in Premier League contests with eight.

Steven Gerrard chalked up 30 matches, while Jamie Carragher and Paul Scholes are next on the list with 28 apiece.