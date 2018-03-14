Lukaku clarifies comments regarding 'hiding' team-mates

Romelu Lukaku insisted he will never point the finger at his team-mates after appearing to accuse some Manchester United players of "hiding" during their defeat to Sevilla.

United were dumped out of the Champions League in the last 16 on Tuesday as Wissam Ben Yedder's quickfire brace inspired the visitors to a 2-1 victory.

Lukaku pulled one back with six minutes remaining at Old Trafford but Jose Mourinho's side never looked likely to score the two more goals they needed to reach the quarter-finals.

After the game, Lukaku told BT Sport: "Something was wrong with some players, some players were hiding," which was taken as a dig at his team-mates for failing to take responsibility under pressure.

However, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Lukaku posted on Instagram to explain his remarks.

"Never will I criticise my team-mates!" he wrote.

"Hiding your face when you're upset in the dressing room is normal...The result is terrible but we're @manchesterunited we will bounce back for sure with your support!

"Another big game coming up time to prepare for that one! 200 goals now in my young career but it's time to add trophies in my career... time to work even harder."