Man City seal deal for defender Savic

Savic, 20, joined on a four-year contract two days after Gael Clichy moved to Eastlands from Arsenal, City said on their website.

GEAR:Man City shirts available from just £18 throughKitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

The highly promising centre-back impressed in his one-year spell at Partizan, helping them to a domestic league and cup double after joining from neighbours BSK Borca in 2009.

Savic was particularly impressive in Partizan's Champions League group stage matches against Arsenal and even more so in Montenegro's 0-0 draw against England at Wembley in a Euro 2012 qualifier.

Noted for impeccable timing and positioning, tough tackling and composure on the ball, Savic won widespread praise during his two-year spell in the Serbian first division, having turned professional at the age of 18.

British newspapers reported that City paid 6 million pounds for Savic.

NEWS:Man City sign Clichy from Arsenal

NEWS:Clichy - No limit to what City can achieve

NEWS:Tevez repeats plea to leave Man City