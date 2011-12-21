Man jailed for death of Wales fan at Wembley

Michael Dye, 44, died in hospital after being punched by Ian Mytton on the stadium concourse 25 minutes before the match was due to kick-off.

Mytton, 41, of Redditch pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the father-of-three last month and was sentenced at the Old Bailey, the Press Association reported.

Prosecutor Philip Bennetts QC said one eyewitness described the punch as "sickening."

"It was something you would see in a boxing ring," said the witness.

"As a football fan I have seen many scuffles but the force of that punch was such that it was something I will never forget," said the witness.