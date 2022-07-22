Manchester United report: United deep in talks with £68m attacker

Manchester United are in talks to sign a £68 million attacker to add to their ranks.

According to reports that suggest that Erik ten Hag wants another option in his frontline, even though the Red Devils are insistent on keeping the want-away Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial has re-emerged for United over preseason as a potential solution to some of the selection issues that new manager Ten Hag has with his current squad – though according to recent reports, the agent of a long-term target has flown to Manchester for talks.

(Image credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The Mirror (opens in new tab) say that Ajax star Antony's agent is currently in official talks with the club over reuniting with Ten Hag, the manager who brought him to Europe.

The Mirror also note that Ajax have appeared to sign a direct replacement (opens in new tab) for Antony this week, in the form of Portuguese forward Francisco Conceicao – a 19-year-old right-winger from Porto. Former Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn has also moved to the Johan Cruyff Arena to compete for places.

According to the report, United will have to pay an eye-watering £68m – roughly €80m – in order to secure the Brazilian, who was Ajax's record signing when he arrived from Sao Paulo after just a season of top-flight senior appearances in Serie A.

With Manchester United having the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho as choices for the left-wing berth, the right-wing has considerably less depth. Antony is a left-footed attacker who cuts in on his left foot to create and shoot, though it is possible that he could rotate wings with both Rashford and Sancho, who have both been used on the right in the past, too.

(Image credit: Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Manchester United were thought to have a limited budget at the start of the transfer window for Ten Hag to rebuild an ailing squad – though a capture of Lisandro Martinez, also from Ajax, suggests differently. Originally touted as an option for Arsenal at around £35m, the Gunners were pressured into a bidding war that United have now won for closer to £50m.

Olympic gold-winning winger Antony is valued at around £32m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

