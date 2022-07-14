Manchester United report: Red Devils take big step towards FINALLY landing transfer target

Manchester United are close to completing the signing of Lisandro Martinez, according to reports.

The Ajax (opens in new tab) centre-back is one of Erik ten Hag's top transfer targets and United (opens in new tab) are edging closer to getting a deal over the line.

The Argentina international has also been linked with a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab), but Old Trafford was always a more likely destination given his relationship with Ten Hag.

There were fears earlier this week that the move might be on the brink of collapse due to the failure of United to agree a fee with Ajax.

Reports in the Dutch press (opens in new tab) stated that Ajax were ready to raise their asking price for the 24-year-old to £52m.

But United appear to have made a breakthrough in their attempts to land Martinez.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Ajax have resigned themselves to the fact that the 24-year-old will be leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

They are still holding out for £46m but there is an expectation within the United camp that the transfer will now go through.

In a sign that Ajax now expect to lose Martinez, the Dutch giants are lining up a deal for the Shakhtar Donetsk centre back Mykola Matvienko.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) has confirmed that Martinez will be moving to Old Trafford, with United chiefs now back in England to get "final approval by the board".

United have already agreed personal terms with the player, so there are unlikely to be any major hold-ups from here.

Martinez was primarily deployed as a centre-back at Ajax, despite being on the short side at 5 feet 9 inches.

He can also play as a holding midfielder and may well have been earmarked for that role at Old Trafford.

United are on the lookout for reinforcements in the engine room following the exits of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.