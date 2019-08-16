Wolves vs Manchester United team news: Jimenez and Jota expected to return

Wolves are expected to recall a host of players to face Manchester United after their Europa League win against FC Pyunik.

Strikers Pedro Neto and Patrick Cutrone impressed on Thursday but Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, who scored a spectacular fourth goal in the 4-0 Europa League victory, should return.

Rui Patricio, Ryan Bennett, Ruben Neves, Jonny and Matt Doherty are also set to be recalled by boss Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Monday’s trip to Molineux.

The Premier League season got under way with a 4-0 win against Chelsea last weekend and the Norwegian expects to have the same options for the match against Nuno’s men.

Alexis Sanchez and Fred are building fitness after disrupted pre-seasons, while Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain sidelined through injury.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Jonny, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Vallejo, Vinagre, Kilman, Jordao, Traore, Neves, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Cutrone, Jota, Neto.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Jones, Maguire, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Darmian, Chong, Garner, Gomes, James, Fred, Lingard, Matic, Mata, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba, Greenwood, Sanchez, Martial, Rashford