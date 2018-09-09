Man Utd Women win first league game 12-0

Manchester United Women won their first ever league game 12-0 as Jess Sigsworth scored five in the thrashing of Aston Villa Ladies.

United, whose men's team has won 20 top-flight domestic championships, formed a women's team earlier this year and they are competing in the FA Women's Championship in their inaugural season.

Managed by former England international Casey Stoney, United had scored six after just 35 minutes, with Lauren James netting twice and Sigsworth scoring a hat-trick.

Sigsworth scored twice more after the break while Kirsty Hanson also bagged a brace.