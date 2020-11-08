Manchester City starlet Phil Foden set to sign bumper new deal at club

Phil Foden is in line for a bumper new contract at Manchester City, according to recent reports.

The England international is emerging as a key player for Pep Guardiola's side and he is set to be rewarded for his progress with a significant pay rise.

According to the Star on Sunday, the City starlet will be offered terms of around £75,000 a week - an increase of 300% on his current £25,000-per-week pay packet.

The new contract will also contain various bonuses and add-ons, including £9000 per win.

Foden's current deal does not expire until 2024, but City want to offer him a deal more in line with his current squad status.

The youngster started only nine games in the Premier League last term but is well on course to smashing that record in 2020/21.

Foden has featured in all six of City's league matches so far this season, with four of his appearances coming from the first whistle.

He has also started once in the League Cup and twice in the Champions League, underlining his standing in Guardiola's squad.

David Silva departed the Etihad Stadium in the summer after 10 years at the club, and Foden has long been earmarked as the Spaniard's successor.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old - who was born in Stockport and joined City's academy at the age of eight - was praised for strengthening the link between the team and the supporters.

“What fills me with a lot of pride at the moment is to see Phil doing really well," said Paul Power, a former Manchester-born City captain.

“When I was working under Jim Cassell as part of the academy coaching set-up, we were all instrumental in helping to get Phil to sign for us as a nine-year-old.

“Everyone knew he was the best player in the northwest when he was eight. [Manchester] United and Liverpool and Everton were all interested in signing Phil.

“But Phil’s dad is a big Blue and he said: ‘He ain’t going anywhere but City’ and I’m absolutely delighted to see how Phil has progressed.

“His dad must be proud as anything to see him now in the first team and doing ever so well.

Foden will hope to be involved when City host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

