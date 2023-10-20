Manchester City to battle for £45m wonderkid - who wants Premier League move: report

Manchester City are preparing for a bidding war for the signature of a £45m-rated youngster.

Though Pep Guardiola's side spent over £200m on four new signings in the summer - on Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic - they're still showing no signs of resting on their laurels after the winning the treble last season.

Europe's elite sides are all tracking one wonderkid right now, but Manchester City, not a club used to losing in recent years, are confident of winning the race to sign him.

Gvardiol was a big-money move in the summer (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester City are keen on bringing Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini to the club, with the 19-year-old having previously highlighted his desire to play in the Premier League.

“For me it’s the best league there is, for the intensity," Scalvini told Corriere dello Sport. "Once in my career, I don’t even know when, I’d like to play there.”

Despite their interest, though, Manchester City will face competition from PSG, Juventus and Inter Milan for the Italian's signature following his impressive breakthrough in Serie A.

Scalvini has been attracting attention across Europe (Image credit: Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Indeed, PSG were reportedly told they would have to pay £45m for Scalvini in the summer when asking about his availability, with that figure set to rise in the next year depending on his performances and where Atalanta finish the season.

Scalvini has started seven of Atalanta's eight games this term, after making 34 appearances for the Bergamo side in 2022/23. He has also already been capped seven times by his nation, with plenty more expected to come.

The report suggests that Manchester City have been tracking Scalvini for a while now, and was the club's second-choice option in the summer if the deal for Josko Gvardiol fell through. With that transfer now complete, Pep Guardiola could reignite his interest in Scalvini in the upcoming windows.

