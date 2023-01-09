Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag responds to Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe rumours: "I want to sign him"
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he would like to sign Bellingham, but admitted he will "need some pennies" to fund bids for both the England star and PSG striker Mbappe
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he wants to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but joked that “some pennies” will be required to bring in PSG striker Kylian Mbappe too.
The Red Devils boss was filmed as he stopped to sign autographs with United supporters who took the chance to quiz the Dutchman on the latest transfer rumours.
England star Bellingham and French sensation Mbappe have both been linked with the Old Trafford club in recent months.
One fan asked Ten Hag if he thinks he’s going to sign Bellingham, to which he replied: “I want to”.
He was then asked about Mbappe, while another supporter suggested he signs both players.
Ten Hag replied: “Have you some pennies for me?”
Erik ten Hag to these Manchester United fans who asked him to sign Bellingham and Mbappe 😂(via astarfootballmemorabilia/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/zcHT234k2RJanuary 7, 2023
Bellingham is one of the most sought-after players in Europe after starring for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League and with England at the World Cup.
The 19-year-old is valued at £97 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), and the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested.
Mbappe, meanwhile, is valued at £158m and has been linked with a PSG exit amid reports that he's unhappy at the French club.
More Manchester United stories
Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.
New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).
And United are considering a swoop for Mohammed Kudus (opens in new tab), who starred for Ghana at World Cup 2022.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.