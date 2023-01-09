Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag responds to Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe rumours: "I want to sign him"

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he wants to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but joked that “some pennies” will be required to bring in PSG striker Kylian Mbappe too.

The Red Devils boss was filmed as he stopped to sign autographs with United supporters who took the chance to quiz the Dutchman on the latest transfer rumours.

England star Bellingham and French sensation Mbappe have both been linked with the Old Trafford club in recent months.

Ten Hag is keen on a move for Bellingham (Image credit: Getty)

One fan asked Ten Hag if he thinks he’s going to sign Bellingham, to which he replied: “I want to”.

He was then asked about Mbappe, while another supporter suggested he signs both players.

Ten Hag replied: “Have you some pennies for me?”

Erik ten Hag to these Manchester United fans who asked him to sign Bellingham and Mbappe 😂(via astarfootballmemorabilia/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/zcHT234k2RJanuary 7, 2023 See more

Bellingham is one of the most sought-after players in Europe after starring for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Champions League and with England at the World Cup.

The 19-year-old is valued at £97 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), and the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is valued at £158m and has been linked with a PSG exit amid reports that he's unhappy at the French club.

More Manchester United stories

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has made winning trophies with his 'professional New Year's resolution' for 2023 (opens in new tab); United haven't claimed any silverware since the League Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho some six years ago.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has admitted that he thought he would be moving to Old Trafford back in the summer (opens in new tab).

And United are considering a swoop for Mohammed Kudus (opens in new tab), who starred for Ghana at World Cup 2022.