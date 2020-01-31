Manchester United clinch Odion Ighalo loan deal

Manchester United have sealed a late loan deal for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo, the PA news agency understands.

Following Thursday’s big-money acquisition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, attention turned to bolstering Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s strikeforce before Friday evening’s deadline.

The United boss has been open about his desire to bring in an attacker this month, especially after Marcus Rashford’s back injury compounded the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Odion Ighalo is a Nigeria international (Tim Goode/PA)

The Red Devils boss did not expect any new faces to arrive when facing the media on Friday morning, but the club are understood to have sealed a shock deal for Shanghai Shenhua striker Ighalo.

The 30-year-old, who grew up as a United fan idolising Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, is set to join on loan for the remainder of the season, although official confirmation could be delayed due to the difference in timezones

United are not believed to have the option to make the loan deal permanent for a player whose attempt to leave China earlier in the week was reportedly thwarted by the knock-on effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ighalo is understood to have turned down the overtures of another Premier League club to join the Old Trafford giants, where he will help address a short-term injury issue.