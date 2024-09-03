Manchester United Director of Football explains why Jadon Sancho left the club for just £20-25m

By
published

Jadon Sancho departed Manchester United in a deadline-day move to Chelsea

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is set for another loan spell away from the club
Jadon Sancho's Manchester United spell is over (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United Director of Football Dan Ashworth has lifted the lid on the deadline-day move which saw Jadon Sancho end his ill-fated Old Trafford spell following a summer of speculation.

The tricky winger joined Chelsea on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy next summer for a fee between £20-£25 million depending on the Blues' Premier League finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.