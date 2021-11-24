Manchester United: Ernesto Valverde to be offered the interim role, according to reports

Manchester United see Ernesto Valverde as the man to stabilise the club until the end of the season, according to reports.

Former Barcelona manager Valverde won back-to-back titles in Catalonia before he was sacked while Barca were top of the table in a title race in 2020. He has not managed since.

The experienced Spaniard has also managed Olympiacos to titles, while Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao have also hired him in the past.

Manchester United see him as the perfect candidate to come in and take the job on a temporary basis, at least until they can sort a deal to bring Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford in the summer.

The PSG boss has declared that he is "so happy" in the French capital and does not seem likely to leave midseason, leaving United with an issue of who to appoint on an interim basis. Michael Carrick is currently in charge.

Valverde can speak English, despite not working in England before. While his football is not the exciting brand that many at United would like, he is regarded as a good coach all the same.

The Spaniard is also remembered as the manager of two catastrophes in Europe for Barcelona.

In 2018, Valverde's Barcelona surrended a 4-1 first-leg lead over Roma to lose the second leg 3-0 in the Eternal City. Just a season later, Liverpool turned over Barca 4-0 at Anfield in the Champions League semi-final to memorably book their place in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham.

Manchester United face Chelsea next in the Premier League.