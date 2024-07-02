Manchester United get green light to seal move for top summer transfer target: report

By
published

Bolstering Manchester United's defence is a key priority at Old Trafford this summer

Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt is a top target for Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing with a negative goal difference for the first time in the Premier League era and shipping in 58 goals in the process, sorting out their defence will be a massive priority for Manchester United this summer. 

With sporting director Dan Ashworth now in place at the club and Erik ten Hag's future resolved, the club can get down to business when it comes to transfers. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.