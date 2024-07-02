Manchester United get green light to seal move for top summer transfer target: report

After finishing with a negative goal difference for the first time in the Premier League era and shipping in 58 goals in the process, sorting out their defence will be a massive priority for Manchester United this summer.

With sporting director Dan Ashworth now in place at the club and Erik ten Hag's future resolved, the club can get down to business when it comes to transfers.

After seeing an early bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite rejected, the Red Devils now appear to be zoning in on their key defensive target.

Reports in Germany emerged earlier this week that Manchester United are looking to sign Dutch centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, who looks to be surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tar set to join Vincent Kompany's side.

De Ligt previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax and the Red Devils now appear to have been given the go-ahead to make a move from the player himself, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

"Matthijs de Ligt has given green light to Manchester United move after direct contacts with his camp," Romano reported on X. "Personal terms are not an issue as his agent Pimenta is only negotiating with Man United, priority for the player. Up to Man Utd and Bayern, in talks over deal structure."

Erik ten Hag could have Matthijs de Ligt in his squad next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky in Germany have reported that Bayern value the 24-year-old at €50million plus add-ons, meaning they would be ready to take a loss on the player they spent €67million on when they signed him from Juventus in 2022.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, there would be a lot to like about this deal from a Manchester United standpoint. With Everton digging their heels in over Branthwaite, that deal looks to be dead in the water, but in De Ligt they would be getting a player about to enter his peak years who has experience in three major European leagues and knows the manager well.

If this move goes right, the Dutchman could be a cornerstone of their defence for the rest of the decade. De Ligt is valued at €65million by Transfermarkt.

