Manchester United in talks with 'the new Robert Lewandowski' to solve goalscoring woes: report

Manchester United are targeting a cut-price striker compared to Robert Lewandowski.

After drawing another blank away to Newcastle United at the weekend, the Red Devils have scored just 16 times in the league. As Rasmus Hojlund takes time to settle following his move from Atalanta, more firepower will be needed to address their slow start.

And with Ten Hag lacking the financial backing to really make a statement in the transfer window, it looks like one in-form star could be available on a good deal.

Rasmus Hojlund needs support at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

To put their struggles into context, Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has been compared to the prolific Robert Lewandowsi, has managed that many goals in just 11 games. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing the striker in January.

"He is a big opportunity on the market, one of the biggest because he's scored a lot of goals with Stuttgart and he is available with a release clause," said Romano on the United Stand YouTube channel.

"The clause is valid in January window and is €17.5m. So that's why many clubs, not just in England, but also in Germany, Italy are considering a move for him because it's a big, big opportunity.

"He's been discussed with Man United. There were meetings to discuss the opportunity and to explain how the release clause works."

Serhou Guirassy scores a penalty against Wolfsburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romano emphasised that there's lots of interest in Guirassy from some of Europe's top clubs given his incredible goalscoring record.

Only Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has outscored the 27-year-old in the Bundesliga, having played a game more than him.

Guirassy spent last season on loan at Stuttgart from Rennes, before making the move permanent in the summer.

A former French youth international, he decided to represent Guinea at senior level and made his debut last year.

