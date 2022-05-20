Manchester United report: £93m striker bid made, with Arsenal interested too

Manchester United are exploring a move for a £93 million striker to bolster their frontline.

A summer of big activity awaits the Red Devils, with new manager Erik ten Hag wanting to revolutionise the squad with new faces and rebuild an ailing side who have hugely underperformed this season. A new striker has been touted – but that's not the only area of improvement.

United are also said to be in the market for a defensive midfielder and a right-back primarily, with big stars like Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford all facing uncertain futures.

Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) say that a bid has been lodged for Napoli sharp shooter Victor Osimhen, with the Serie A outfit demanding £93m for the star, who they signed from Lille.

Osimhen has caught the attention of a number of European sides since moving to southern Italy and has been one of the deadliest frontmen on the continent for a while now – but it's the link-up play and athleticism that may also appeal to Ten Hag, who is looking to replace the ageing Edinson Cavani as well as Ronaldo.

Arsenal are also said to be tracking the Nigerian.

With Ten Hag having a number of areas to improve on in the United squad, it seems unlikely that the 13-time Premier League champions will be able to meet the £93m asking price for Osimhen, with some kind of negotiation needing to happen until a deal can be reached.

The 23-year-old is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt.

Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager – while Paul Pogba has been linked with rivals Manchester City.

Rumours persist that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may well be bought, too, while Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.

