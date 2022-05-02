Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag to make stunning swap deal for £63m South American super striker

Manchester United are exploring a blockbuster swap deal involving a striker who's wanted by the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Incoming manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified the new for a new striker this summer. The Red Devils are set to lose Edinson Cavani, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, while Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave, too.

One option up front, Anthony Martial, left the club in January in search of regular game time at Sevilla on loan – but the 26-year-old may well come in handy when it comes to bringing in another forward.

According to The Express, United have offered the faltering Frenchman to Serie A giants Inter Milan, in exchange for their striker, Lautaro Martinez.

The report states that Inter have refused the deal – but with Martial's stock low and Martinez having signed a new contract with the Nerazzurri last season, Ten Hag might have to get the chequebook out as well as offering a flop forward.

Transfermarkt values Martinez at £63 million, while Martial is deemed to be worth just £25m.

Much was made of Martial joining Old Trafford from Monaco under Louis van Gaal for a bumper deal thought to be worth over £50m – and the youngster set his new home alight with a great goal against Liverpool on his debut. But in the years that have followed, the player has struggled to keep consistency and was farmed out this season in search of minutes.

The Frenchman has severely underwhelmed at Sevilla, not even completing a match in LaLiga, let alone scoring.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United have been linked with a vast array of talents ever since Erik ten Hag was confirmed as manager, with one surprising forward from Ajax emerging as a potential buy for the club this summer.

Rumours persist that Benfica forward Darwin Nunez may well be bought, too, while Frenkie de Jong is an apparent target for Ten Hag following their time together at Ajax. Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is another player being talked about in relation to a move.

It's not all incomings at Old Trafford, either: one report lists the rumoured departure list out of Manchester. Paul Scholes, meanwhile, has been sharing how much of a disaster the current dressing room is from his chats with Jesse Lingard.