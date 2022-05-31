Manchester United report: Jose Mourinho can help out old club by signing big-money flop

Manchester United could be helped out in the transfer window this summer by former manager, Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho took over at Old Trafford in 2016 and proved to be divisive at Old Trafford, despite winning the last trophies that the Red Devils accumulated. In 2016/17, he lifted the Europa League title and a League Cup.

Now at Roma, the Special One is still thriving in cup competitions having landed the inaugural Europa Conference League recently – but it's in the market for new signings that his new side might be able to assist a successor of Mourinho, Erik ten Hag.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) claims that right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is being made available for transfer and that Roma could well take the player off Ten Hag's hands for around £25 million.

Mourinho, incidentally, has raided Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal in recent months for Tammy Abraham and Ainsley Maitland-Niles respectively, with the latter failing to impress. The Portuguese also signed Diogo Dalot while United manager – only for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to replace the young full-back with Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka, though, has had a tough season at Old Trafford and slipped behind Dalot in the pecking order under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

(Image credit: Getty)

Signed from Crystal Palace for around £50m in 2019, the 24-year-old has failed to kick on, struggling in possession for United and failing to offer a credible attacking threat from right-back.

Wan-Bissaka is valued at around £27m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

Rumours are rife that the club are looking to slash the wage bill – with PSG lining up one final attempt to sway Paul Pogba to Paris. There could be plenty of incomings, too: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.