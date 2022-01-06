Manchester United report: Amadou Haidara to sign, with 11 players eyeing exits from Old Trafford

Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing 11 players – with interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly looking to make Amadou Haidara his first signing.

The Red Devils have had a tumultuous season with the latest disappointment coming at home to Wolves. Rangnick's side were outplayed in a 1-0 defeat and confidence seems to be low, with players admitting the atmosphere at the club isn't good.

Luke Shaw spoke after the game about the lack of "togetherness" – and sure enough, The Mirror understands that as many as 11 players are disillusioned at Old Trafford.

Along with the seemingly inevitable exit of Anthony Martial, who has struggled for game-time under two managers this season, it looks as if Edison Cavani could exit, too – a blow for Rangnick, who has relied on the Uruguayan's pressing prowess early in his tenure.

There's a long-standing rumour that Dean Henderson will depart for more minutes – with Tottenham interested – while Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly could all be heading for the exit, while Paul Pogba is also expected to leave.

Pogba is a free agent from the summer but is currently out injured. Despite having seven assists this season – all from early in the campaign – the World Cup winner may have played his final match for the club.

Perhaps most concerningly for United, Cristiano Ronaldo may be leaving the club, too, despite only joining in the summer.

The Portuguese legend has been in among the goals but has drawn criticism for his lacking of pressing and intensity in the Premier League. With Manchester United looking like they may not qualify for the Champions League this season, Ronaldo would be unlikely to settle playing in the Europa League.

Haidara is set to cost around £33m, according to reports.