Manchester United report: Award-winning Ajax talent set to snub Bayern Munich and follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford

Manchester United have opened talks with Ajax for defender Jurrien Timber, say reports, with the youngster set to follow Erik ten Hag from Amsterdam to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will succeed Ralf Rangnick as United boss at the end of the season, but he's already busy building his squad for next season.

According to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Timber is at the forefront of the new manager’s transfer plans.

Negotiations are underway between the two clubs for a transfer after the Premier League side showed serious interest, although Bayern Munich have also made an inquiry.

Timber has been a key member of Ten Hag’s Ajax side this season, making 30 Eredivisie appearances as the capital club won the Dutch title.

The 20-year-old boasts impressive experience for his age, having made 74 senior appearances for Ajax, including nine in the Champions League, and won six senior Netherlands caps.

Timber also won the Marco van Basten award for Ajax’s ‘talent of the year’ for 2022, a prize previously claimed by the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Transfermarkt, his market value is €30 million (£25m).

Shoring up the defence is sure to be high on Ten Hag’s list of priorities after a season in which the Red Devils have conceded 56 Premier League goals, the eighth-worst record in the division.

