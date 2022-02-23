Manchester United report: Declan Rice price shift puts Red Devils in pole position

Declan Rice could be heading to Manchester United this summer after West Ham altered their stance on the England midfielder, raising their price tag from £100m to closer to £120m. The shift could potentially price all but the Red Devils out of the running for the 23-year-old.

That is according to the Times, who report that Rice will not be allowed to leave the Hammers for anything less than £120m this summer. It is believed only Manchester United would be willing to stump up this much cash, with potential suitors Chelsea and Manchester City intent on spending vast sums improving other areas of their squads. Chelsea are believed to be focusing primarily on their defence this summer, with a number of key players set to leave, while Manchester City would only countenance forking out such a fortune on a striker.

That paves the way for United to make Rice their flagship signing this summer. The Red Devils are the only club with a war chest large enough to prise Rice away from east London, and the only elite club in England with a desperate need to fix their midfield.

Rice has been one of the standout players in the Premier League so far this season, carrying the ball more distance than any other palyer in England's top flight. He has now developed from promising young star to a linchpin for club and country after starring for England at the Euros.

United are keen to sort their midfield this summer, with Paul Pogba set to leave and Scott McTominay and Fred not deemed good enough to anchor the midfield alone.

Signing Rice could be a huge boon to United's chances of winning the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

